|
|
Harold E. Altland, Sr.
Spring Grove -
Harold E. Altland, Sr., 81, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joyce E. (LeCrone) Altland, his wife of 57 years.
Harold was born February 3, 1938 in Hanover, the son of the late Emmanuel Rolando and Ethel M. (Chronister) Altland.
Harold was a life time member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Berlin, and held life time memberships with the East Berlin Fire Co., Richard J. Gross Post 8896 East Berlin, American Legion #1-China, Ickesburg Sportsman Assoc., Victory Club, York, and a member of Windy Hill Senior Center, Spring Grove. Harold worked in the field of transportation for Renzenberger Inc., Enola. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. Harold was a 20 year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant, and served during the Vietnam War in the combat zone. He was very proud to have served his country in the capacity he did.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Harold is survived by two sons, Kim L. Altland and his wife Lisa of Havre De Grace, MD, Harold E. Altland, Jr. of Spring Grove, one daughter, Wanda E. Bowman and her husband Scott of Spring Grove, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, William Altland.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM from the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev George Scott officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. Members of the , Richard J. Gross Post 8896, East Berlin, will be conducting Military Honors. There will be a visitation at the church from 11 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to, Pennsylvania Veterans [email protected]:paveterans.org/donate in memory of Harold Altland. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shard at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019