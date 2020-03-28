|
|
Harold E. Bachman
Hanover - Harold E. Bachman, 77, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born August 10, 1942 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Edward R. and Pearl I. (Warner) Bachman. Harold was the loving husband of Judith M. (Groft) Bachman with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Harold was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA., where he was the sexton for 17 years.
Harold was a farmer and a mill worker his entire life. He worked for Forry Hide & Tallow in Westminster, MD, and retired after thirty years from Ivan C. Dutterer Millwork, Inc., Hanover, PA. After retirement, he worked part-time in outdoor maintenance for West Manheim Township. He was a lifetime member of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company, and a member of the New Oxford Social Club, the Hanover Eagles, the Hanover Home Association, and the Hanover Moose.
Harold enjoyed hunting, golfing, and gatherings with family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Judith, Harold is survived by his daughter, Donna M. French of Spring Grove, PA; three grandchildren, Wesley French and wife Lacey, Amiee Prince and husband Jeremy, and Cody French and companion, Samantha Swope; four great-grandchildren, Ellyanna, Maewynn, Jackson, Evan; three brothers, Carl H. Bachman and wife Loretta of McSherrystown, PA, Kenneth E. Bachman of Hanover, PA, and Kevin L. Bachman and wife Nadine of Powhatan, VA; seven sisters, Irene G. Crumbie and husband Jesse of Manchester, MD, Ruth A. Bossom and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Doris M. Day of New Oxford, PA, Gladys M. Sheely and husband Nevin of Littlestown, PA, Barbra E. Bauerline and husband Tom of Paris, TN, Sharon L. Krumrine and husband Roger of Westminster, MD and Debra L. Pearson and husband Les of Westminster, MD.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Harold will be held privately. Burial will be in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Harold may be made to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020