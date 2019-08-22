|
Harold E. Mummert
Penn Township - Harold E. Mummert, age 86, of Penn Township, Hanover died at 2:50 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Miller) Mummert to whom he was married for 49 ½ years.
Born February 18, 1933 in Hanover, a son of the late Rolandis and Edna (Lippy) Mummert, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Mummert retired as a carpenter and loved riding his bicycle.
Mr. Mummert is survived by three daughters, Celeste A. Robinson, and her companion Marc Lauer of Hanover, Nancy J. Luckenbaugh of Gettysburg, and Sandy D. Hahn, and her husband David Hahn, Sr., of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, David, Jr., and Stephen; seven great grandchildren, Jasmine, Caden, Hunter, Grayson, Daniel, Harper, and Camalee; and four siblings, Mearl, Dale, Shirley, and June. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Charles and Tanya; and three siblings, Melvin, Raymond, and Nadine.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 22, 2019