Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. Mummert


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold E. Mummert Obituary
Harold E. Mummert

Penn Township - Harold E. Mummert, age 86, of Penn Township, Hanover died at 2:50 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Miller) Mummert to whom he was married for 49 ½ years.

Born February 18, 1933 in Hanover, a son of the late Rolandis and Edna (Lippy) Mummert, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Mummert retired as a carpenter and loved riding his bicycle.

Mr. Mummert is survived by three daughters, Celeste A. Robinson, and her companion Marc Lauer of Hanover, Nancy J. Luckenbaugh of Gettysburg, and Sandy D. Hahn, and her husband David Hahn, Sr., of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, David, Jr., and Stephen; seven great grandchildren, Jasmine, Caden, Hunter, Grayson, Daniel, Harper, and Camalee; and four siblings, Mearl, Dale, Shirley, and June. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Charles and Tanya; and three siblings, Melvin, Raymond, and Nadine.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now