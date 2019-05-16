Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Littlestown Chapel
Littlestown, PA
Littlestown - Harold W. Felker, 71, of Littlestown, passed away May 7, 2019, at Hanover Hospital. Born February 2, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, son of Otto and Ruth (Simmons) Felker.

Mr. Felker served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School and enjoyed fishing, skiing, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Linda (Buchwald) Felker; son, Eric; sister, Ann; brother, Craig and a grandchild, Brynn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Littlestown Chapel in Littlestown, PA.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Evening Sun on May 16, 2019
