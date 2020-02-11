|
|
Harold G. Simpson, Sr.
Hanover -
Harold G. Simpson, Sr., 96, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Annabell Grace (Sentz) Simpson, his wife of 71 years, who died on November 8, 2017.
Harold was born January 13, 1924 in Taneytown, MD, the son of the late Albert and Anna (Crouse) Simpson.
Harold was a master carpenter, plumber, and woodworker. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed reading novels, and was a Boy Scout Master. In his later years, Harold loved to watch old westerns on T.V. and play the lottery scratch-offs.
Harold is survived by four daughters, Barbara J. Simpson of Hanover, Susan B. Seifert and her husband Richard of New Oxford, Patricia A. Golden of York Springs, and Frances K. Rebert and her husband Eric of Lancaster, one son, Harold G. Simpson, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew. He was predeceased by a sister, Madeline Haifley.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 PM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020