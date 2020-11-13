Harold Keilholtz



Gettysburg - Harold Eugene Keilholtz, 87, of Gettysburg, PA, formerly of Taneytown, MD, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Gettysburg. Born April 19, 1933 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late John and Helen Elizabeth (Motter) Keilholtz.



Harold was a truck driver for Gabler Trucking, Inc. for many years. He is survived by a brother, Clyde Keilholtz (Ruth) of Littlestown, PA; and nephews, Keith and Kevin Keilholtz, both of Ashburn, VA; and Delwyn and Daryl Schumacher of Lancaster, PA. He was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Keilholtz Schumacher.



A visitation for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, MD. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. in the church cemetery with Pastor Jon R. Greenstone officiating.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store