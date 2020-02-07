|
|
Harold L. Shearer
Hanover - Harold L. Shearer, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Sunday, November 15, 1936, he was a son of the late Lester E. and Vergie Bollinger Shearer. He was also preceded in death by his three wives, Betty (Snyder) Shearer, Roxey (Rinehart) Shearer and Darlene (Godfrey) Shearer. A 1954 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, Harold was a concrete foreman with Kinsley Construction for 14 years and HJ Williams for 20 years, retiring in 2000. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming, and was a member of McSherrystown Fish and Game and the Jefferson Rifle Club.
Survivors include seven children, Christine Shearer and her companion, Greg Gastley, of York Springs, Catherine Dissinger Robbins and her husband, Larry, of Newville, Jared Shearer and his wife, Michelle, of New Oxford, Johnathan Shearer and his wife, Jennifer, of Abbottstown, Jason Shearer and his wife, Allison, of Spring Grove, Jedadiah Shearer and his wife, Sarah, of Gettysburg, and Jeremiah Shearer and his wife, Lacey, of New Oxford; two step-sons, Kevin McDowell of TN and Brian McDowell of New Oxford; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene E. Shearer of Glenville; and two sisters, Virginia Sterner of Spring Grove and Gloria Kline of Wrightsville.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 5:00 PM on February 22, 2020 at the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose - Lodge #720, 534 South Street in McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catch A Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Road, Starkville, MS 39759.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020