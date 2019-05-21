Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Littlestown - Harold O. Gerrick, 87, formerly of Littlestown, died Tuesday, May 14, at his home in Alexandria, VA. He was the husband of Patricia (Bonjone) Gerrick of Alexandria. Born July 22, 1931 in Littlestown, Harold was the son of the late Claude M. & Mary (Koontz) Gerrick. He was a Littlestown High School graduate and a Millersville College graduate receiving a B.S. degree. He served in the U.S. army. Harold was self employed owning real estate and cleaning businesses.

Surviving are his children: Harlan Gerrick & Priscilla of Hanover; Kent A. Gerrick & Glenda of Littlestown; Mia Slagle & Kenneth of Hanover and Christopher Gerrick of Alexandria; his 7 grandchildren and his brother, Frank Gerrick of Littlestown. Harold was predeceased by his sister, Bernice Kress. He enjoyed carpentry.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, May 22, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is 10 - 11 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Online condolences may be shared on

www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019
