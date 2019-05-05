|
|
Harriet L. Keller
Hanover - Harriet L. (Griffin) Keller, 83, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of the late H.B. "Ben" Millar, Jr, and the late John E. Keller.
Harriet was born January 22, 1936, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Glenn M. and Maggie Mae (Finney) Griffin.
Harriet attended First Baptist Church in Hanover, and was a 1954 graduate of New Oxford High School. She retired from Weis Markets in Hanover, volunteered at the PALS lunch program for the Hanover Area Council of Churches, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and monthly dinners with her New Oxford High School classmates. Harriet was a vibrant and active woman throughout her life, and was always joking and laughing.
Harriet is survived by two daughters, Wendy M. Logue and her husband Christopher of Littlestown, and Brenda K. Lamb and her husband Douglas of Spring Grove, her beloved granddaughter, Allison M. Logue of Pittsburgh, a brother, Kenneth N. Griffin of Hanover, and two sisters, Bessie Haar of New Oxford, and Vergie Norris of McSherrystown. She was predeceased by a son, Russell A. Millar, and three sisters, Mary Schafer, Edith Feeser and Elda Pope.
A service to celebrate Harriet's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 217 Fulton St, Hanover, PA 17331. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019