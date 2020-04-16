|
Harry Gwynn Engel
Littlestown - Harry Gwynn Engel, 74, of Littlestown, PA passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. Gwynn was the beloved husband of Cheryl F. Engel.
Gwynn was born on June 15, 1945 in Baltimore to the late Charlotte and Harry (Walt) Engel. After graduating from Edmondson Heights high school in 1964, Gwynn enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Airborne Division. Upon leaving the Army, Gwynn worked as a senior wireman/electrical engineer at Northrop Grumman.
In addition to his wife, Gwynn is survived by his children, Kirk A. Engel and wife Steffanie of Westminster; Frank Haynie and wife Gina of Westminster; and Todd Haynie and wife Melissa of Mt. Airy. He will be greatly missed by his three grandchildren, Dallas Engel; Skylar Engel; and Zack Haynie and by his nieces and nephews.
Gwynn was a member of Westminster Baptist Church. He enjoyed shooting in two trap leagues, shooting clay birds and was a member of the North Carroll Gun Club. He was an avid golfer and was often seen at his grandchildren's sporting events. Most of all, Gwynn loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gwynn was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Arrington.
In light of the current health crisis, graveside services at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens will be private at this time. A Celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date so that friends can attend and share memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gwynn's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements provided by Pritt's Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020