Harry J. Mumma
Hanover - Harry J. Mumma, 86, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Pappus House in York.
He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Miller) Mumma. They 34 years together.
Harry was born on November 13, 1933 in Hanover. Son of the late Harry and Dorothy Mumma.
He retired after 30 plus years as a supervisor from Tarmac, previously Bethlehem Mines.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Littlestown and a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School.
He was an avid golfer.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date.
In addition to his wife, Harry is also survived by three daughters; Kim Rau of Spring Grove, Cindy Feeser of Hanover, and Stacy Witmer of Dover.
Two sons; Oren "Buck" Cole, Jr and Jason Cole, both of Hanover. 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions my be made to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry St. York PA 17402 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr. Suite 100
Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020