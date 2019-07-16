Harry L. Fuhrman, Jr.



Hanover - Harry Lewis Fuhrman, Jr., 69, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.



Born December 19, 1949, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Harry L. Sr. and Marguerite I. (Brooks) Fuhrman. Harry was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Kelly) Fuhrman with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.



Harry was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, the Purple Heart, and the Good Conduct Medal.



Mr. Fuhrman retired from EMECCO Industries after 14 years of service. He was a member of the Hanover V.F. W. Post 2506 and the McSherrystown Home Association.



Harry enjoyed going to car shows, camping, and especially enjoyed being with his family.



In addition to his wife Barbara, Harry is survived by three daughters, Kimberley A. Giraffa and husband Chad M. of New Oxford, PA, Christina L. "Cricket" Fuhrman of Thornton, Co, and Kelly S. Fuhrman of Hanover, PA, 4 grandchildren, Zachary T. Kale, Cassandra A. Shorb, Domonic L. Giraffa, and Gino M. Giraffa, and two brothers, Richard E. Kehr of Hanover, PA and Robert E. Kehr of Georgia. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Kehr and Darlene Richards.



A celebration of Harry's life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at the McSherrystown Moose, 534 South Street, McSherrystown, PA.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on July 16, 2019