Hattie M. (Sterner) Small
York - Hattie M. (Sterner) Small, 97, of York, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died, Sept, 4, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court, York. She was the wife of the late Donald X. Small.
Mrs. Small was born on Oct. 10, 1922 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Treva I. (Meckley) Sterner.
She was a homemaker for most of her life and had worked for several local sewing companies.
She was a member of Zion (Shaffer's) United Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys.
She is survived by a brother, Jacob M. Sterner of Seven Valleys and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Woodrow Sterner and Harry M. "Jim" Sterner and by two sisters, Goldie Henry and Helen M. Watson and a foster son, Terry L. Hemler.
Following cremation, private burial will in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A Celebration of her life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
