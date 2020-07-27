1/1
Hattie Myers
1916 - 2020
Hattie Myers

Spring Grove - Hattie V. (Zeigler) Myers, age 103, passed away on July 25, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late Elmer H. Myers, who passed away in 2008.

Hattie was born in N. Codorus Township on November 5, 1916 and was the daughter of the late Henry "Harry" Zeigler and Matilda "Tillie" (Gentzler) Zeigler. She and her husband owned Myers Grocery Store on Water St. in Spring Grove for many years. She also worked as an ambulance dispatcher in Spring Grove for many years. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ as well as a member of the Hanover Chapter OES, Red Lion Order of the Amaranth Court 1096, an auxiliary lifetime member of the Spring Grove VFW Post, Ladies Auxiliary of Friendship Hose Co. #1 and the Spring Grove Historical and Preservation Society.

Hattie is survived by her daughter Deanna M. Hildebrand; her sons Elvin H. Myers companion Diane Patterson, Dennis H. Myers and his wife Sharon and E. Lynn Myers and his wife Stephanie; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William, Edwin and George Zeigler and her sister Jane Myers. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Les Hildebrand.

Due to COVID19, the funeral service and Interment are being held privately by the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Peter Lischey's U.C.C. Building For Service Fund, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd. Spring Grove PA 17362.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
