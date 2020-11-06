Hazel Tully
Gettysburg, PA - Hazel L. Tully, 92, formerly of Hanover, PA passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA.
She was born January 30, 1928 in Purgitsville, W.VA. the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Merritt Kuykendall. Her husband Robert J. Tully died in 2001.
Mrs. Tully and her husband owned and operated McKinley's Café in Hanover and the Centennial Inn for 11 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and puzzles.
Hazel is survived by two daughters; Judith Tully of Gettysburg, PA, Betty Peake of Ocala, FL, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, a brother, Jerry Kuykendall of Kissimmee, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters; Joan Fitz, Wayne Kuykendall, Mae Dayhoff, Lawrence Kuykendall, and Carolyn Kuykendall.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing on Tuesday at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com
.