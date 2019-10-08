Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Arentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather M. Arentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather M. Arentz Obituary
Heather M. Arentz

York Springs - Heather M. Arentz, 36, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.

Heather was born October 5, 1982, in Hanover, the daughter of Glenn L. Arentz of East Berlin and Patricia M. (Hartlaub) Arentz of East Berlin.

In addition to her parents, Glenn and Patricia, Heather is survived by a daughter, Taylor L. Kaleo of Dover, a son, Landyn M. College of Gettysburg, a grandson, Braydyn Hartman of Dover, two sisters, Missy A. (Arentz) Marcus of East Berlin and Jennifer L. Arentz of Gettysburg, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 AM, with Rev. George B. Scott officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now