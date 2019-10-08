|
Heather M. Arentz
York Springs - Heather M. Arentz, 36, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.
Heather was born October 5, 1982, in Hanover, the daughter of Glenn L. Arentz of East Berlin and Patricia M. (Hartlaub) Arentz of East Berlin.
In addition to her parents, Glenn and Patricia, Heather is survived by a daughter, Taylor L. Kaleo of Dover, a son, Landyn M. College of Gettysburg, a grandson, Braydyn Hartman of Dover, two sisters, Missy A. (Arentz) Marcus of East Berlin and Jennifer L. Arentz of Gettysburg, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 AM, with Rev. George B. Scott officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019