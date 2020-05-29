Helen AughenbaughJefferson - Helen Grace (Miller) Aughenbaugh, age 100, passed away at Homewood at Plum Creek on May 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Russell "Happy" E. Aughenbaugh, who passed away in 1987.Helen was born in Manheim Township on December 7, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Solomon R. and Lottie M. (Rohrbaugh) Miller. She spent most of her life working at the Jefferson Post Office, where she retired in 1985. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson. She was a member of the Jefferson AARP #3699 and the Jefferson Ladies Auxiliary. She was a resident at Homewood at Plum Creek for the past 10 years.Helen was survived by her daughter Rosalie M. Sterner and husband Dale; her son Harry S. Aughenbaugh and wife Rosemary; her daughter in law Jane Aughenbaugh; her 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Harry, Solomon Jr., Glenn, and Eugene; her sisters Artella and Mary; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Gene E. Aughenbaugh; her brothers Stewart, Lester, and Maurice; her sisters Beatrice, Betty, Shirley, and Anna; and her granddaughter Diane Sterner.Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the family services are being held privately, under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 York St. Codorus PA 17311.