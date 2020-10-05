1/1
Helen J. Heinl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Heinl

Hanover - Helen J. Heinl, 87, formerly of Clearview Road Hanover, PA passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at Homewood of Plum Creek and is now reunited with her best friend and dance partner Roger Heinl who preceded her in death in 2003.

Her spirit is carried on by her daughter Lynn Heinl-Keepman, son in law Jonathan Keepman and her grandson Peter Keepman of Wauwatosa, WI. She is survived by her one sibling James Schirpke of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Helen spent half of her life in Pennsylvania having moved to Hanover on two separate occasions totaling 48 years. Originally from Merrill, Wisconsin, a fact not overlooked for her ever present Midwestern accent and distribution of Wisconsin Cheddar cheese each Christmas; she was the dairy state's biggest fan.

Helen was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in music and French. She had an outstanding teaching career spanning three states, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania. She was a composer, conductor, pianist and award winning soloist. She specialized in elementary music education.

Helen loved life and lived it to its fullest. She spent much of her life celebrating the joy of music, a joy and family tradition which her grandson Peter continues.

Helen had a strong bond with her family, friends and St. Joseph's Church of Hanover and found great joy in traveling world-wide.

Helen's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Homewood at Plum Creek for their sustained support and exceptional care which Helen received during her stay.

Private family services will be held in Wisconsin. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Helen J. Heinl Memorial Fund in care of the Laudato Si Project Catholic Ecology Center, 5443 Shannon Road, Hartford, WI 53027, naturecatholic.org.

Respect for life and for the dignity of the human person also extends to the rest of creation, which is called to join man in praising God. St. Pope John Paul II

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved