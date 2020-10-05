Helen J. Heinl
Hanover - Helen J. Heinl, 87, formerly of Clearview Road Hanover, PA passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at Homewood of Plum Creek and is now reunited with her best friend and dance partner Roger Heinl who preceded her in death in 2003.
Her spirit is carried on by her daughter Lynn Heinl-Keepman, son in law Jonathan Keepman and her grandson Peter Keepman of Wauwatosa, WI. She is survived by her one sibling James Schirpke of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Helen spent half of her life in Pennsylvania having moved to Hanover on two separate occasions totaling 48 years. Originally from Merrill, Wisconsin, a fact not overlooked for her ever present Midwestern accent and distribution of Wisconsin Cheddar cheese each Christmas; she was the dairy state's biggest fan.
Helen was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in music and French. She had an outstanding teaching career spanning three states, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania. She was a composer, conductor, pianist and award winning soloist. She specialized in elementary music education.
Helen loved life and lived it to its fullest. She spent much of her life celebrating the joy of music, a joy and family tradition which her grandson Peter continues.
Helen had a strong bond with her family, friends and St. Joseph's Church of Hanover and found great joy in traveling world-wide.
Helen's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Homewood at Plum Creek for their sustained support and exceptional care which Helen received during her stay.
Private family services will be held in Wisconsin. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Helen J. Heinl Memorial Fund in care of the Laudato Si Project Catholic Ecology Center, 5443 Shannon Road, Hartford, WI 53027, naturecatholic.org
.
Respect for life and for the dignity of the human person also extends to the rest of creation, which is called to join man in praising God. St. Pope John Paul II
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
