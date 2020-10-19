1/2
Helen "Sis" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Sis" Jones

Hanover - Helen "Sis" Jones, 88, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born December 1, 1931 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Young and Constance Winebrenner Naill. Sis was the loving wife of the late John Richard "Dick" Jones.

Sis was a 1949 graduate of Eichelberger High School and attended Edgewood Park Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, New York. She participated in volunteer work for Hanover hospital and Meals and Wheels, in addition to caring for her family.

Sis enjoyed taking long walks and keeping her yard immaculate. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sis is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Jones Sisca and husband Francis of Riverside, CT; son-in-law, John Mancini of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren, John Mancini, Ava Mancini, Haydn Sisca, Hellena Sisca, William Sisca, and Matthew Sisca. She was preceded in death by a brother William Young Nail, Jr. and by a daughter, Margaret "Molly" Jones Mancini.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Sis will be buried next to her husband Dick at Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Felton, PA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made towards the philanthropic efforts of the Utz Women's Mentoring Group by sending to: UWMG, 900 High St., Hanover PA, 17331, Attention: Donna Rodeheaver.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com .






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved