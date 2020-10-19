Helen "Sis" Jones
Hanover - Helen "Sis" Jones, 88, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Born December 1, 1931 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Young and Constance Winebrenner Naill. Sis was the loving wife of the late John Richard "Dick" Jones.
Sis was a 1949 graduate of Eichelberger High School and attended Edgewood Park Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, New York. She participated in volunteer work for Hanover hospital and Meals and Wheels, in addition to caring for her family.
Sis enjoyed taking long walks and keeping her yard immaculate. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sis is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Jones Sisca and husband Francis of Riverside, CT; son-in-law, John Mancini of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren, John Mancini, Ava Mancini, Haydn Sisca, Hellena Sisca, William Sisca, and Matthew Sisca. She was preceded in death by a brother William Young Nail, Jr. and by a daughter, Margaret "Molly" Jones Mancini.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Sis will be buried next to her husband Dick at Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Felton, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made towards the philanthropic efforts of the Utz Women's Mentoring Group by sending to: UWMG, 900 High St., Hanover PA, 17331, Attention: Donna Rodeheaver.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.