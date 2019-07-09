Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Helen Kimple

Helen Kimple Obituary
Helen Kimple

Gettysburg - Helen J. Kimple, 83 of Buchanan Valley passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Paramount Nursing Center in Fayetteville, PA.

Born April 10, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William E. & Grace (Brady) Kump. Helen was predeceased by her husband, James P. Kimple , who died October 23, 1997.

Helen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA. She had worked for many years for Dal-Tile Corp. in the Bendersville and Gettysburg locations and also help her husband on the family farm.

Helen is survived by her four children; James W. Kimple and wife Robin of Orrtanna, Josephine E. Sanders and husband Ricky of Orrtanna, Mary H. Bowers and husband George of East Berlin, PA and Suzanne H. Jeffcoat and husband Allen of Orrtanna, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers; William A. Kump, Sr. and John B. Kump, Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Kimple, Jon Kimple, Jeremiah Jeffcoat, Nathan Jeffcoat, Michelle Light, Dave Hartman and Kaitlin Sanders. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil for the deceased at 7:30 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to the Buchanan Valley Fire Co., 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 9, 2019
