Helen L. BehlerYork - Helen L. (Muntz) Behler, 96, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Village of Kelly Drive. She was the wife of Robert H. Behler who died in 1995.Born January 18, 1924 in Hanover daughter of the late Harry and Annie (Hankle) Muntz.Helen was a graduate of Eichelberger High School in Hanover, Class of 1941.She was employed at Jackson Shoe after graduation in the Payroll and Cost and Estimates Dept. Helen served her country honorably in the U.S. Navy Waves during W.W. II from 1944 - 1946. Trained in Miledgeville, Ga. in storekeeper disbursing, stationed at Arms Guard Supply and Distribution Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. After her enlistment, she was employed by Hanover Shoes in the Shipping Dept. until she married her husband Robert. Robert was the owner and operator of Behler Plumbing and Heating, York. Helen assisted him with the business and answered incoming calls.She was a former member of Colonial York Doll Club, Blue Mountain WAVES, Armed Guard and Merchant Marine Unit of Shiloh, American Legion Post 791 and the Military Woman Across the Nation. Helen received the Meritorious Service Award on Veterans Day, November 11, 2012, York County, Pa.She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, York where she was a former Christian Education teacher, Chairperson of the Altar Guild and Holiday Bazaars.Helen volunteered for many years for the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Pancake Jamboree for Muscular Dystrophy.Survivors include, a daughter, Judith Linebaugh and her husband, Lee of KY, a son, Robert Behler Jr and his wife, Tana of York, and son-in-law, Michael Myers of York. I 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Myers in 1997 and a brother, Robert who enlisted in the Navy during W.W. II and served on the submarine USS SHARK, he was lost in battle with the Japanese in 1944, one month after his 18th birthday.All services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.