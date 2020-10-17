1/1
Helen L. Schuchart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen L. Schuchart

Hanover - Helen L. Schuchart, 101, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.

Born April 23, 1919, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Rose (Eck) Miller. Helen was the loving wife of the late Bernard C. Schuchart, who died January 9, 2000.

Helen was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

In her earlier years, Helen and her husband were the owners and operators of B.C. Schuchart Oil Company, Hanover, PA.

Helen loved doing crafts, especially crocheting, which she shared with family members and charities.

Helen is survived by three sons, Philip C. Schuchart of Gettysburg, PA, Eugene F. Schuchart of Hanover, PA, and Bernard L. Schuchart of Pagosa Springs, CO; a daughter, Barbara S. Poist of Hanover, PA; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 6 brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA with Father Michael Reid, II as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with recital of the Rosary at 8:15 PM. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with recital of the Rosary at 8:15 PM. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved