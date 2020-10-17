Helen L. Schuchart
Hanover - Helen L. Schuchart, 101, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.
Born April 23, 1919, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Rose (Eck) Miller. Helen was the loving wife of the late Bernard C. Schuchart, who died January 9, 2000.
Helen was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
In her earlier years, Helen and her husband were the owners and operators of B.C. Schuchart Oil Company, Hanover, PA.
Helen loved doing crafts, especially crocheting, which she shared with family members and charities.
Helen is survived by three sons, Philip C. Schuchart of Gettysburg, PA, Eugene F. Schuchart of Hanover, PA, and Bernard L. Schuchart of Pagosa Springs, CO; a daughter, Barbara S. Poist of Hanover, PA; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 6 brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA with Father Michael Reid, II as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with recital of the Rosary at 8:15 PM. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with recital of the Rosary at 8:15 PM. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
