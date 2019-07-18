Helen M. Arter



Hanover - Helen M. Arter, 94, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.



Born June 2, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Lucy V. (Dawson) Woolf. Helen was the loving wife of the late Edgar L. Arter with whom she shared 25 years of marriage until his passing August 1, 1971.



Helen was a member of Bart's Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, PA for the last 91 years. She was a cook for Hanover Child Development/Head Start for 24 years until her retirement.



Helen was like a second mother to all who met her. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics and crocheting, but especially enjoyed being with her family.



Helen is survived by her daughter, Robin Arter Deardorff of Hanover, PA, two grandchildren, Alaina A. Brown of Biglerville, PA, and Katie R. Arter of Hanover, PA, and three great grandchildren, Johnathan DalPezzo and Ray Thoman, III., and Ronnie Thoman. She was preceded in death by one son, Ron Arter.



A service to celebrate and remember Helen's life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with her Pastor the Rev. Tammy Blose officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on July 18, 2019