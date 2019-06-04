|
|
Helen P. Weaver
New Oxford - Helen P. (Orendorff) Weaver, 87, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home.
Helen was born February 20, 1932 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Augustus and Helen (Sanders) Orendorff.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph "The Worker" Catholic Church in Bonneauville. She was last employed with Schinder Elevator Co. in Gettysburg for over 22 years and retired in 1994. She was proud to be one of the first women to be hired by them. Before succumbing to her illness, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, and always was there to listen and help others with their problems. In her pastime, Helen loved to crochet.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Klinedinst and her husband Thomas of New Oxford and Debra J. Biles and her husband Christopher of York Springs, one son, Michael T. Weaver of New Oxford, a grandson, Jonathan Klinedinst of Gettysburg, a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Weaver of New Oxford, three great grandchildren, Kamerin Weaver, Tyler Klinedinst, and Hunter Klinedinst, a sister, Jean Orndorff of Emmitsburg, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Weaver, five brothers and three sisters.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be on 11 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. Joseph "The Worker" Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), with Rev. Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 4, 2019