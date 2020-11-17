Helen S. Alleman



Hanover - Helen S. Alleman, 94, a resident at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, departed this life on the morning of Monday, November 9, 2020.



She was born July 29, 1926 in Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marshall D. and Inez P. (Fite) Smith and the wife of the late Paul E. Alleman.



Helen graduated from Susquehanna Township High School near Harrisburg and earned her Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Shippensburg State College. She worked as an 8th grade English Teacher at the Shippensburg Junior High School for 14 years and as a Reading Specialist at Scotland School for Veterans Children for 13 years before retiring, at which time she and Paul traveled and lived in Gulf Shores, Alabama.



Helen was a Member of Grace United Church of Christ, Shippensburg, Pa and served as a deacon, elder, Sunday School Teacher and a youth advisor. She was a member and past president of the Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.



After retiring to Gulf Shores, Alabama, she served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Gulf Shores and as a volunteer at the South Baldwin Community Theater. She was a volunteer at their Christian Service Center and served as President of their Board for 6 years. During that time she was instrumental in building and opening a new location for the center.



In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased in 2016 by both her husband, Paul E. Alleman and her son, WIlliam M. Alleman. She was also predeceased by 2 sisters, Pearl and Jessie. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Marilyn J. Alleman of Bonneauville, Pa.



Helen's final wishes are being handled by The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania with a graveside service to held in December for both Helen and Paul.



Their wishes were that any Memorial Contributions be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, Pa 17331.









