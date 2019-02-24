|
Helen Stefanovich
New Oxford - Helen V. (Zalewski) Stefanovich, 91, formerly of 30 Ross St., Ashley, PA, passed away peacefully with her sisters Theresa and Rose by her side at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA where she was a resident since Nov. 28, 2017.
Helen was born in Ashley on Oct. 18, 1927 to the late Eugene and Rose (Ptak) Zalewski.
She was a member of the Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, PA since baptism and currently is a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Abbottstown, PA. Helen worked at the Faith Shoe Co. in South Wilkes-Barre until the company was sold and relocated. She then worked at the American Tobacco Co. in Mountain Top for nine years prior to transferring to the General Hospital where she worked for six years until she retired.
Helen always enjoyed cooking dinner and spending time with her sons and their families. It was especially a special time at the Christmas holidays to enjoy a great dinner followed by a lot of singing and dancing around the Christmas tree.
Surviving is a son, George; sisters Theresa E. Varela of Hanover and Rose E. Kurta of East Berlin; brother Chester Zalewski of Spokane, WA; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Stefanovich of Huntingdon Valley, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her sons; Richard and Leonard Stefanovich; her sister Mildred; her brothers Gene, Frank and Ray; her brothers-in-law, Raymond Varela and Charles Kurta; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Zalewski.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12 noon to go in procession to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd., Abbottstown for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm with Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt as celebrant.
Interment will be the following day, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12 noon at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Helen to the ., South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at the above address, or to the .
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019