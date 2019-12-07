Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta Green Obituary
Henrietta Green

Hanover - Henrietta E. (Lecrone) Green, 68 of Hanover, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Elvin E. Green; together they shared 51 years of marriage.

Born December 4, 1951 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Bernard R., Sr. and Mary C. (Laughman) Lecrone.

Mrs. Green was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she cherished her family and ever day she spent with them. She enjoyed going to car shows, playing cards, playing lottery scratch off tickets and in past years she also enjoyed painting ceramics and collecting hummingbirds.

In addition to her husband, Henrietta is survived by two children, Beth A. Williams and her husband Tony of Littlestown, Elvin E. Green, II and his companion Chrissy Blum of Abbottstown; three grandchildren, Tony A. Williams and his wife Michaela of Washington, Stephanie C. Williams and her companion Logan Therit of Littlestown, Deanna E. Green of McSherrystown; one great granddaughter, Ella Mae Williams and one sister, Katie Noel of New Oxford.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Green was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley A. Herman and Lisa J. Laughman and four brothers, Bernard, Jr., Ronald, Orington and Larry Lecrone.

A service to celebrate the life of Henrietta E. (Lecrone) Green will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Doug Hahn officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and then again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mummerts Meetinghouse Cemetery, East Berlin. Pallbearers will be;Elvin E. Green, II, Dave Gorman, Allen Herman, Leroy Noel, Mark Noel and Tony Williams.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St John's United Church of Christ, 2243 Hunterstown Hampton Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350.

To share memories of Henrietta E. (Lecrone) Green and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -