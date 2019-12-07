|
Henrietta Green
Hanover - Henrietta E. (Lecrone) Green, 68 of Hanover, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Elvin E. Green; together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Born December 4, 1951 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Bernard R., Sr. and Mary C. (Laughman) Lecrone.
Mrs. Green was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she cherished her family and ever day she spent with them. She enjoyed going to car shows, playing cards, playing lottery scratch off tickets and in past years she also enjoyed painting ceramics and collecting hummingbirds.
In addition to her husband, Henrietta is survived by two children, Beth A. Williams and her husband Tony of Littlestown, Elvin E. Green, II and his companion Chrissy Blum of Abbottstown; three grandchildren, Tony A. Williams and his wife Michaela of Washington, Stephanie C. Williams and her companion Logan Therit of Littlestown, Deanna E. Green of McSherrystown; one great granddaughter, Ella Mae Williams and one sister, Katie Noel of New Oxford.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Green was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley A. Herman and Lisa J. Laughman and four brothers, Bernard, Jr., Ronald, Orington and Larry Lecrone.
A service to celebrate the life of Henrietta E. (Lecrone) Green will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Doug Hahn officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and then again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mummerts Meetinghouse Cemetery, East Berlin. Pallbearers will be;Elvin E. Green, II, Dave Gorman, Allen Herman, Leroy Noel, Mark Noel and Tony Williams.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St John's United Church of Christ, 2243 Hunterstown Hampton Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019