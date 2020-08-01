Henry J. "Jack" Hardee, Jr.
Hanover - Henry Judson "Jack" Hardee, Jr., 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at UPMC Hanover with his loving family by his side.
Born April 12, 1936 in Catonsville, MD, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Edna M. (Davis) Hardee. Jack was the loving husband of Joan M. (Kempter) Hardee with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Jack was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA.
Jack was a 1954 graduate of Catonsville High School, Catonsville, MD. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Hanover VFW Post #2506, and the Hanover Lions Club.
Jack retired from Westinghouse, with thirty-five years of service as a Radar Technician.
Jack loved target shooting, doing leather work, and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Joan, Jack is survived by four children, Henry L. Hardee of Glenville, PA, Ronald Castle of Agate, CO, Michele Feehely of Arbutus, MD, and Deborah Kingsbury of Catonsville, MD; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Le Conte of Ellicott City, MD. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Finney.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. Todd Christine officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. All who attend are asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.