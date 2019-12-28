|
Herbert Orland, Jr.
New Oxford - Herbert P. Orland, Jr, 78, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Janet A. (Jones) Orland. Herbert is also survived by 5 sons, Herbert P. III, Aaron S, Jarred B, Joshua C, and Uriah L, Orland, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and was predeceased by a son and sister.
Following cremation, a private memorial service is planned in January, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter- Day Saints, 1170 Kohler Mill Rd, New Oxford, PA. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020