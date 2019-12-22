|
Hilda A. Rabenstine
Gettysburg - Hilda A. Rabenstine, 95, of Gettysburg and formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the wife of Kenneth J. Rabenstine who died July 3, 2005.
Born August 6, 1924 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Amos A. and Sadie L. (Huff) Simpson.
Hilda was a member of Trinity UCC Church in Hanover. She was retired from Hanover House after many years of service. Hilda enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is one daughter, Yvonne Hershey of Gettysburg; two granddaughters, Laura Bonzelet and Lisa Enyeart; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Seth and Shayla; and two sisters, Ethel Gebhart and Alice Kehr. She was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Dorothy Smith, Ruth Oden, Kathryn LeFevre, Merle, Kenneth, Robert, Averill, Arnold, Allen, Carroll and Norman Simpson.
A Celebration of Live Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home for a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
