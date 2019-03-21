|
|
Holly Trish
Apache Junction - Holly B. (Bryan) Trish, 44, of 1651 S Papago Dr. Apache Junction, AZ, passed away at Banner Gateway Medical Center, Mesa, AZ on January 29, 2019.
Born October 8, 1974 she was the daughter of Barry L. Bryan and his wife Elizabeth and Cheryl (Dingle) Strevig and her husband Dwight .
Holly was a graduate of Southwestern High School, Hanover, PA with the class of 1993. She graduated from Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, class of 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in anthropology.
She and her husband Troy Lynn Trish were married on October 16, 2010.
Holly was first employed at Body Rebuilders, Philadelphia, PA before moving to Mesa, AZ where she was employed at Tri City Colo Rectal Surgery. From 2004 to 2013, she was an insurance billing specialist at Desert Pain Institute. In 2013 until the time of her death, she was employed by the City of Mesa, AZ Government as Senior Program Assistant.
Holly was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA. She was also a member of Penn Laurel Girl Scouts as a young girl which contributed to her love of camping and the outdoors. She loved music and dance.
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by one daughter, Kayla L. Trish, age 8; and one sister, Kelly Bryan and fiancée, Ken Mann of Mesa.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Red Mountain Community Church, 6101 E. Virginia St, Mesa, AZ .
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Sunshine Acres Children's Home 3405 N. Higley Rd. Mesa, AZ 85215
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019