|
|
Howard Elledge, Jr.
Gettysburg - Howard T. Elledge, Jr., 82, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 14, 1937 in Mt. Airy, N.C. the son of the late Howard T. and Myrtle Stoneburner Elledge, Sr. Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Wagaman Elledge.
Mr. Elledge was a member of Great Conewago Presbyterian Church in Hunterstown where he served as an Elder and Trustee. For most of his career, Howard was involved in construction in this area, first for Glenn Simpson Construction Company and later for Carpenter's Local Joiners of America and before his retirement doing work for George Wildasin Company in York, PA. Howard was a member of the Heidlersburg Fire Company and the Upper Adams Fish and Game Association. He enjoyed working with wood and making furniture. He was also an antique car enthusiast. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Region of AACA and enjoyed taking his cars to various shows.
In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by a son, Keith A. Elledge and his wife Jill of Gettysburg, PA, a daughter, Amanda Elledge of Hanover PA, a brother, Kenneth Elledge and his wife Doris of Gettysburg PA, two sisters; Nancy Kitzmiller and her husband Tom of Hummelstown PA, Elizabeth Taylor and her husband Jim of Trinity Florida and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, Hunterstown, PA on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Candice Nyiri officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg PA 17325 or SpiriTrust Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019