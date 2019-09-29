Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
Howard M. Nance


1937 - 2019
Howard M. Nance Obituary
Howard M. Nance

Littlestown - Howard M. Nance, 82, beloved husband of Noelia Gehrke Nance, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home.

Born on Monday, March 15, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas, he was a son of the late Robert and Luceil Cress Nance. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, James, William and Robert Nance and a step-son, Douglas Gehrke. A 1962 graduate of the University of Kansas and an avid Jayhawks fan, Howard spent his career as an engineer with the National Security Agency, retiring in 1991. He was a proud member of DeMolay International and was of the Presbyterian faith. Skilled with his hands, he enjoyed assembling model airplanes, tinkering with projects and fixing things around his home. He was an accomplished singer and appreciated classical music. He was a kind hearted soul with a sweet and quiet sensibility that was amusingly quirky.

In addition to his wife, with whom he spent 37 years together, he is survived by a son, David Nance of DeSoto, Kansas; two daughters, Cynthia Nance of Atlanta, GA and Elizabeth Hartung of Glen Burnie, MD; a step-son, Matthew Gehrke and his wife, Cheryl of Reading; a step-daughter, Joanne "Joey" Davis of Littlestown; a step-daughter-in-law, Linda Gehrke of Eldersburg, MD; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Melonie, Zachary, Amy, Joe, Danielle, Samantha, Tim and Christopher; and several nieces and nephews which include Pat Slentz and her husband, Eric Ferm of Ft. Collins, CO.

A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on October 19, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Chaplain Jennifer Murphy officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 North Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
