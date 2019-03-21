Hurst W. Brillhart



Hanover - Hurst W. Brillhart, 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.



Born August 6, 1934, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Eli W. and Minnie C. (Wetzel) Brillhart. Hurst was the loving husband of Nancy S. (Swartz) Brillhart with whom he shared sixty-four years of marriage.



Hurst was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and earning the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, ROKPUCE (Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation Emblem), and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from SKF USA, Inc. in 1999, having worked in maintenance for over thirty-two years.



Hurst was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. He enjoyed watching WWE with his grandsons, and wood-working in his shop.



In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, Hurst is survived by his children, Dennis C. Brillhart, Timothy A. Brillhart, and Victoria A. Hertz, all of Hanover, PA; 9 grandchildren, Canyon, Nevada, Montana, Ryan, Megan, Rebecca, Andrew, Adam, and Timothy;and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Fuhrman, and a brother, Curvin Barnhart.



Services will be private and at the convenience the family, with the VA Chaplain, Christopher Lehr officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Hurst to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019