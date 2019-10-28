|
Ida M. Butler
Hanover - The angels wept with joy Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, when they welcomed home Ida M. (Teal) Butler, 88. She was the wife of the late Evan B. Butler, her husband of 62 years, who passed October 8, 2012.
Ida was born October 11, 1931 in Hanover, the daughter of the late John F. and Annie E. (Mummert) Teal.
Ida was a member of St. Bartholomew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hanover, the Christian Women's Club, the Antique Car Club of America, Gettysburg Chapter, the Pennville Fire Co, and she also volunteered with the PAL lunch program.
Ida is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. Butler of Hanover, a son, Jeffrey E. Butler and his companion Wendy Gardner of Abbottstown, a daughter, Judy E. Kuhn and her husband Kimothy of Hanover, a daughter-in-law, Debora Butler of Hanover, eight grandchildren, Brandi Avery, Stephanie Giggard and her husband Ken, Joy Butler, Jessica Getz and her husband Jamie, Kenneth Kuhn and his wife Stephanie, Kevin Kuhn and his wife Kelly, Korey Kuhn and his wife Sonya, and Joshua Kuhn and his companion Charity Rager, nine great grandchildren, Karli, Kolbi, Hailey, Noah, Evelynn, Sadira, Brayden, Carson and Mikenna, and a great great grandson, Kyle. She was predeceased by a son, Steven A. Butler, and three brothers, John, Raymond and Earl Teal.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Bartholomew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1204 Grand Valley Rd, Hanover, with her pastor, Rev. Steven Thomas officiating. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019