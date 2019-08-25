|
Ida Marie Eltz
Hanover - Ida "Marie" Eltz, 97, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Sunday, September 25, 1921 in Yakima, WA, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Dora Haney Lawler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Marlet D. "James" Eltz, who died in 2008; a brother, Robert Lawler; and a niece, Barbara Ann Nickey. After graduating from Northwestern Business College, in Spokane, WA, in 1942, she was employed at Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg for 38 years, retiring in 1978. Mrs. Eltz was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, the Red Hat Society in West Palm Beach, and the Hanover Elks BPOE # 763 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading novels, eating out and taking walks.
Survivors include a nephew, Victor K. Crooks, II and his wife, Lorene, of Hanover; a nephew-in-law, Edwin S. Nickey of Chadds Ford; two great-nephews, Edwin S. Nickey and his wife, Kim, of Chadds Ford and Jacob M. Crooks and his wife, Brianna, of Hanover; two great-nieces, Kimberly Stangle and her husband, Timothy, of Linwood, NJ and Billie Hagan and her husband, Justin, of Hanover; six great-great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-great-niece.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on August 29, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ Continuing Faith Fund, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019