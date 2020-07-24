Irene "Renie" Lawrence
Gettysburg, PA - Irene "Renie" Louise (Crouse) Lawrence, 80, died on July 23, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1939, to Pauline Esther (Worley) Crouse and Hobson Dewey Crouse in Carroll County, MD. She was the thirteenth of fourteen children. Renie and her husband, Bernard F. "Ben" Lawrence, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2020.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1956 and then from Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1959. She worked as a registered nurse (R.N.) at a variety of hospitals and organizations, including The Gettysburg Hospital; Hanover Hospital; and Green Acres in Gettysburg.
Renie is survived by her children, Alicia Smith, Bernie J. Lawrence, Tricia Lawrence (Dick Cordes), Jeanne Zumbrum (Mike), and Judy Cox (Scott); 21 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren (with another expected soon). Her grandson, Matthew Cordes, predeceased her.
Three of her siblings survive Renie: Rhoda "Boots" Conover, Larry Crouse, and Tim Crouse. Ten siblings predeceased her: Betty Baker, Fred Crouse, Earl Crouse, Bobby Crouse, Reta Warner, Ned Crouse, Ross Crouse, Jay Crouse, Ted Crouse, and Terry Crouse.
The family understands that many who would normally gather to celebrate Renie's life may choose to remain home at this time for their health. For those who cannot come, the family knows you are with them in spirit.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA. Immediately following the viewing, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am with Fr. Daniel Mitzel of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Gettysburg directly following the Mass.
The family requests that everyone bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect our most vulnerable family and friends from coronavirus.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences, sharing memories and full obituary can be found at monahanfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Francis Xavier School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg or to the family.