Irene Molison
Hanover - Irene M. (Rodgers) Molison, 80, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of Elvin G. Molison; together they shared 63 years of marriage.
Born April 18, 1940 in Abbottstown, she was a daughter of the late Ammon and Alice (Anothy) Rodgers.
Irene Molison had been known for her family gatherings and her cooking. Everyone around her had always felt her love whenever they walked through the door, and if they ever stayed to eat they'd always hear her famous saying "I dont want any leftovers so eat up!"
In addition to her husband, Irene is survived by her children, Laura and her husband Abe Church, John Molison; grandchildren Rhiannon, Aj, Brittany, and Aubri; siblings Nellie Kline, Dan Rodgers, Evelyn and her husband Frank Lawrence, and Frank Rodgers, and numerous loving cousins and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by siblings Mildred, William, Naomi, Marie, David, Thelma, Melvin, Raymond, Harry and Fredrick.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the services will be private and there will be no public viewing.
A service to celebrate the life of Irene will be posted to our website on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Geraldine Godfrey officiating.
After the COVID-19 outbreak is over there will be a public celebration of life memorial service that will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Disaster Relief Fund, 601 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Irene M. (Rodgers) Molison and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020