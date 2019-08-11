|
Irvin M. Bollinger
Hanover - Irvin M. Bollinger, 78, loving husband of Judy Crook Bollinger, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born on Tuesday, March 25, 1941 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Walter E. and Virgie Myers Bollinger. "Irvie, Merv, Bolly" was a master Brick Mason for his entire working career. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Hunting Camp and the National Rifle Association. Gifted with his hands, he tinkered with anything mechanical and worked on small engines. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, reloading ammunition and traveling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Irvie was ALWAYS there for his family. This obituary doesn't begin to describe the kind of hard working, honest, and family man that Irvie was.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 55 years, are three sons, Todd Bollinger and his wife, Sandy, of Glen Rock, Neil Bollinger and his wife, Laurel, of Hanover, and Chris Bollinger and his wife, Jamie Redden, of Camp Hill; eleven grandchildren, Chad Thompson of San Diego, CA, Brooke and Jacob Bollinger, both of Glen Rock, Kyle Davis, Blake and Brody Bollinger, all of Hanover, Ori, Aaron and Emma Redden, all of Camp Hill, and Bailey and Preston Bollinger, both of Littlestown; and a great-granddaughter, Stella Redden of Camp Hill. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Bollinger; a brother, Clyde Bollinger; and a sister, Ruth Klinedinst.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. A prayer service will follow at 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation for terminally ill children. The address is PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019