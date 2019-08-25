Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
J. Andrew Brough Obituary
J. Andrew Brough

Hanover - J. Andrew Brough, 87, of Naples, FL and formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Naples Community Hospital.

Born on Wednesday, March 2, 1932 in Hanover, he was a son of the late CharlesYoung and Louise Hershey Brough. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Letha W. Brough, who died in 2017; two daughters, Candace L. Brough and Dr. Cynthia L. Brough, DVM; his brothers, Henry Schmuck Brough and Charles William Brough; and his nephew, Charles William Brough, Jr. Andy was a 1950 graduate of the McDonogh School, a military academy in Owings Mills, MD, and a 1954 graduate of Iowa State University. He later served as a Captain in the US Air Force. In 2000, Andy retired as President of Schmuck Lumber Company in Hanover, a position that he had held for many years. Active in the community, he was a member of numerous organizations including St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Survivors include a nephew, Andrew Y. Brough and his wife, Sharon, of Hanover, and two nieces, Kristin B. Guldin of Hammonton, NJ and Aimee B. Tibbs and her husband, Jeremy, of Hanover; and great-nieces and nephews, Casi B. Murren and her husband, Nate, of Hanover, Erik A. Brough of Hanover, Heidi L. Guldin of Waterford, NJ, Air Force 1st Lt. Andrew K. Guldin and his wife, Sabrina, of Shaw AFB, South Carolina, and Jacob L. Tibbs of Hanover.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Services will be private with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Remember
