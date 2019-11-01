|
|
J. Kenneth Bond
Hanover - J. Kenneth Bond, 88, of Hanover, PA, formally of Westminster, MD died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Born in Finksburg, MD, March 11, 1931, he was the son of the late Roy Wilson and Eva Elizabeth (Staub) Bond of Finksburg, MD.
Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anna L. (Haines) Bond, two children daughter Dr. Brenda K. Shelton and husband Richard of Hanover, PA, son Gary R. Bond and wife Debi of Hanover, PA; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by five sisters, three brothers and son, Kenneth Wilson Bond.
He was a 1948 graduate of Westminster High School. A Navy veteran, having served aboard ships in the Pacific and Korea during the Korean Conflict, also in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea area. After his military service, he worked at the W.H. Davis Buick/GMC Dealership in Westminster, MD, for 20 years, 12 years as Service Manager at the GMC Truck Center, and 18 years with The PHH Corporation in Hunt Valley, MD. He developed and was Manager of the Vehicle Maintenance Department of 118,000 fleet vehicles, and the Vehicle Warranty Service Department.
After retirement, he and his wife traveled the US in their Motorhome. They camped in 48 of the 50 States, 7 of the 10 Canadian Provinces, and Mexico. They toured Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Newfoundland, Labrador, and the Panama Canal Zone.
He was a member of the Westminster Jaycees, is a current life member of the VFW Post #467, in Westminster, member of the Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge #46. He was active in many activities at Homewood at Hanover, Retirement Community, where he has resided since 2003. He was Past President of the Homewood Residents Association, Chairman and member of several committees.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main St., Westminster, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken's memory to the Homewood at Hanover Benevolent Fund or the .
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019