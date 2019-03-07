Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Lutheran Church
1032 Musselman Rd
Hanover, PA
View Map
Jack Gilbert Nash


1928 - 2019
Jack Gilbert Nash Obituary
Jack Gilbert Nash

Hanover - Jack Gilbert Nash, 90, of Hanover, PA, formerly of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born March 10, 1928, in Baltimore he was the son of the late Ansley G. and Mildred Griffin Nash. Twice married he was the husband of Dorris Jean Merrbaugh Nash and the late Marian Frances Greifenstein Nash who died in 2008.

Jack was retired after 36 years at Westinghouse. He was a member of St. David's Lutheran Church and was U.S. Navy veteran.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are children; Ellen Nash-West and husband George of Manchester, MD and Dr. Charles A. Nash of South Carolina, granddaughter; Mary Ellen F. Martin of Manchester, MD, stepson; Jon Derak and wife Karen of California.

The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Sunday March 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 on Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, with his Pastor LaDonna Thomas officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. David's Lutheran Church or to Spirit Trust Lutheran Hospice, 1651 A, Mt. Zion Rd., York, PA 17406.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
