Jack N. LeFevre
Hanover - Jack N. LeFevre, 86, met his eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg. His wife, Ann Rae (Keeney) LeFevre, died June 29, 2008. They were married 41 ½ years.
Jack was born in Venice, FL, on March 1, 1934 son of the late Earl Resser and Mary Romaine (Neauman) LeFevre.
Surviving are daughter Susan Mattern and husband Robert of York, PA, granddaughter Sara Ann Moose and husband Justin of Greencastle, PA, and great granddaughter Danielle Mae Moose. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara L. Tanger in 2011 and brother-in-law, John C. "Jack" Tanger, III.
Jack was employed 43 ¾ years at the Evening Sun where he was sports editor from 1963 - 1984 and national editor until his retirement on March 1, 1996. He graduated from Eichelberger Senior High School with the Class of 1952, was co-manager of the 1952 South Penn Conference basketball champions, sports editor of the Orange and Black, and the Nornir.
He was a member of the original Big 33 Panel, which selected All-State Football Teams starting in 1959. Working with founder Armin Hostetter, he helped form the York- Adams Elementary Football League in 1969 and served as commissioner and schedule maker. Jack competed in the Industrial Golf League at South Hills Golf Club and was a member of the Hanover Bronze and Aluminum team which won the championship eight straight seasons in the 1980's.
Jack was a member of the Hanover Public School Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee. The inaugural class was inducted during the 2015-16 School Year. He worked with South Central Hall of Fame writers, Cap Grenier (predecessor at the Sun), Wib Davis, Vaden Richards, Don Brezm and Bob Kenworthy in selecting All-South Penn teams in football and basketball. Jack covered Hanover Football alongside former Gettysburg College coach Bob Hulton who was a sports correspondent for the York Gazette.
He was Lincoln Speedway publicist from 1976-1990 and was a lifetime retired member of the Golf Writers Association of America. Jack was a season ticket holder with the Baltimore Colts during the Johnny Unitas Era (1957-1972).
His hobbies include golf (three holes-in-one) and yard work. In retirement, he was a 9-hole regular with good friends Bob Matthews, Don Bair, Jim Barnhart, and Jim Brenner at South Hills. A die-hard Brooklyn Dodger Fan, Jack had the misfortune of attending the 1956 World Series game in which Don Larsen of the Yankees pitched a perfect game against the Dodgers with an equally ardent Yankee fan, Larry Gruver. Fortunately for Jack, he saw Johnny Padres pitch in game 3 of the 1955 World Series, the first-ever series won by the Dodgers, and it was against the hated Yankees.
Jack was a loyal member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he was captain of Usher Team 4.
Following cremation, graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman and Rev. Faye C. Snyder at 11:00am, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 West Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
