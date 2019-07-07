|
|
Jacob Albright
Abbottstown - Jacob Monroe Albright, Sr., 92 of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. He was the loving husband of the late Loretta J. (Anthony) Albright who passed away August 1, 2017.
Born Saturday, May 14, 1927 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Alphus and Ida (Markline) Albright.
Jacob was a loving husband and father; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. Mr. Albright served his country in the United States Army during WWII; following his service he worked at P.H. Glatfelter for 42 years retiring in 1989. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jacob enjoyed woodworking, scrapping, flea markets and auctions; he was a member of the Hanover AMVETS, Williams Grove Historic Steam Engine Association and a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover.
Jacob is survived by six children, Susan Wolf and her husband Mike of Hanover, Jake Albright, Jr. and his wife Shelley of Hanover, Bonnie Gorman of Abbottstown, Barbara A. Bailey and her husband Garry of Thomasville, Mark Albright and his wife Preshcia of Hanover, Karen Platts and her husband Craig of Thomasville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, and many other loving extended family members.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jacob was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Boyer, Mabel Loder, Mary Fowler, and a son-in-law, Larry Gorman
A service to celebrate the life of Jacob Monroe Albright will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Larry McConnell and Vicar Ginger Bennett officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be; Matt Albright, Travis Albright, Tom Hersh, Chad Gebhart, Craig Platts and Suds Hart.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway, 1214 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Jacob Monroe Albright and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 7, 2019