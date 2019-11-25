|
Jacob F. "Sonny" Marquet, Jr.
Hanover - Jacob F. "Sonny" Marquet, Jr., 86, of Hanover passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Wednesday, June 28, 1933 in New Oxford, he was a son of the late Jacob F. Marquet, Sr. and Emily Schriver Marquet and husband of 42 years to the late Jane C. Marquet who died in 1996. He is also preceded in death by a brother, William R. Marquet; a sister, Charlene Mathias; and his companion Harriet M. Cromer. A proud US Army veteran and an avid Orioles fan, Jacob joined his family business, the Mayflower Restaurant, where he worked as a cook.
Survivors include two children Sandra E. Zerby and her husband, Jack and Kenneth L. Marquet and his wife, Lori, all of Hanover; a sister, Patricia Siegler of Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Gregory Rapp officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019