Jacob Grammer
East Berlin - Jacob A. Grammer, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020.
Jacob was born in Westminster MD on December 29, 1992 and graduated from Dover High School class of 2011. He was currently working in construction.
He was predeceased by his mother Deborah (Shamer) Grammer and is survived by his father Marc A. Grammer and his stepmother Dawn M. (Wildasin) Grammer; his grandmother Karen L. Grammer; his sisters Elizabeth Ann Caslow and Marissa Rae Matty and his nieces Kailiegh and Madelyn as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also predeceased by his grandfather William C. Grammer.
Cremation services are being held privately by Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Contributions in his memory may be made to "Not One More", 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York PA 17404.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com