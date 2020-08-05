Jacob L. Howe, Jr.
Gettysburg - Jacob Luther Howe, Jr., 86, of Gettysburg, PA, entered God's eternal care on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born November 22, 1933 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Jacob L. and Ruth C. (Myers) Howe. Jacob was the loving husband of the late Betty J. (Sheely) Howe with whom he shared 65 years of marriage until her passing on August 14, 2017.
Jacob was a member of Harvest Time Temple Church, Hanover, PA. He was a self-employed mason being the co-owner of Howe Brothers Masonry for over 30 years until his retirement.
Jacob enjoyed hunting when he was younger and loved animals of all kinds especially his cat Hillary.
Jacob is survived by his children, Charlotte Howe, Rosalie Keller and husband Leonard, and Michael E. Howe and wife Roxanne all of Gettysburg, PA; 5 granddaughters, g great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and one brother, Harold Howe of New Oxford, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Wolfe.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Jacob's life will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Harvest Time temple Church, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the church.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
