Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Jacob Yingling Obituary
Jacob Yingling

Westminster - Jacob M. Yingling, 88, of Westminster, MD, husband of Genevieve Koontz Yingling, died September 14th, 2019.

Jake was born in Aspers, PA on September 30, 1930, grew up in Gettysburg, PA, and met the love of his life during his junior year at Gettysburg High School. Jake received a BA in History from Gettysburg College in 1952. He was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity.

Jake and Genny moved to Westminster, and raised their family in Carroll County. Jake served the county and state in various roles, most notably as a representative in the Maryland House of Delegates and as Assistant Secretary for Economic and Community Development for the State of Maryland.

A civic-minded citizen, Jake was pleased to serve on the Boards of The Maryland School for the Deaf, St. Joseph's Hospital, Carroll County Historical Society, and Kiwanis Club, to highlight just a few. In addition, Jake was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of Door to Virtue Lodge #46, A.F. & A.M.

Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Genny, his sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Randall (Marianne), and 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher (Kathryn), Randall, Timothy, and Gregory, and a sister, Ave Maria Staub. Jake was predeceased by his parents, Emma Grimes Yingling and Jacob Charles Yingling, and his brother, Mark Yingling.

The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 8pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
