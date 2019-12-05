|
Jacqueline A. DePaulis
Lancaster - Jacqueline A. "Jackie" (Darrah) DePaulis, 74, entered into God's eternal care, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.
Jackie was born August 2, 1945, in Ashland, the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Helen C. Darrah.
Jackie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford and enjoyed attending church prayer groups, and continuing religious education. She was employed for many years at A. Michael St. Peter Center in York, and was last employed with the PA State License Photo Bureau as a photographer. Jackie was an avid Phillies fan, and loved all animals, especially birds.
Jackie is survived by two daughters, Kimberly A. DePaulis of Lancaster, and Rebecca C. DePaulis of Kulpmont, a son, Kevin E. DePaulis and his wife Ann of York Springs, and three grandchildren, Alexander DePaulis, Nichole DePaulis and Eli DePaulis.
Following cremation, a memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10 AM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Phil Burger officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 106 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019