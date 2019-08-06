|
James A. Fraumeni
Hanover - James A. Fraumeni (68), formerly of Hanover, passed away February 14, 2019 at his home in Lake Elsinore, California, where he resided for nearly 30 years. Born October 19, 1950 in Queens, NY (New York City), he was the 2nd of five sons born to Anthony J. and Marguerite J. (Small) Fraumeni. He is survived by three brothers, Ronald (& Pamela) Fraumeni of New Market MD, Richard (& Robin) Fraumeni of Hanover PA, and Thomas (& Keriellen Wolfe) Fraumeni of Woodstock MD; a sister-in-law, Lucille Fraumeni of South Orange, New Jersey; and his nephews Justin (his Godson) and Michael Fraumeni, both of New Market MD. He was preceded in death by his father (d. 1960), mother (d. 2004), and his beloved brother, Robert A. Fraumeni (d. 1979).
In 1961, Jim moved with his family from Long Island NY to 415 Boundary Avenue in Hanover. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School and was a 1968 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He attended the Williamson College of the Trades, Media PA, graduating in 1971. After working in Pennsylvania for several years, he moved to Southern California in 1974, where as a field systems engineer, he pursued a career in medical-waste processing, working with firms BFI Medical Waste Systems/Stericycle and Waste Management Healthcare Solutions, and becoming a respected expert and consultant in the field.
Jim was passionate about sailing, and for many years was associated with the Orange Coast College School of Sailing and Seamanship (Newport Beach CA), participating in their club racing programs for which he was renowned as a skilled navigator of his boats and crew.
He traveled often in both his career and personal life, and for many years made annual sojourns to the Aegean Islands (Mykonos & Santorini) of Greece, his favorite destination. "Jimmy" made friends wherever he went, and was a loyal friend and colleague to many in his personal and professional life. His unique engaging character will be missed and never forgotten by those he touched.
A memorial Mass service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grandview Road, Hanover, on Saturday August 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Please join Jim's brothers in remembering him before and after the service. He will be interred alongside his father and mother at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale (Long Island), New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions in Jim's name to Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown PA, or to the . Expressions of sympathy may be addressed to Richard Fraumeni, 1125 Roosevelt Ct, Hanover PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019